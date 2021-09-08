 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pulte Group Shares Slide After Reducing Q3, FY21 Home Closing Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Pulte Group Shares Slide After Reducing Q3, FY21 Home Closing Outlook
  • Pulte Group Inc (NYSE: PHMhas updated select guidance for Q3 and FY21. Pulte sees Q3 closings to increase about 8% Y/Y to 7,000 homes (prior outlook 7,300 - 7,600 homes).
  • It expects Q3 gross margin of 26.4% - 26.6% (prior 26.8%).
  • Pulte Group expects FY21 closings to rise 19% - 21%Y/Y to 29,250 - 29,750 homes (prior 30,500 homes).
  • "Despite the extraordinary efforts of our trade partners, the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry throughout the pandemic have increased during the second half of the year," said CEO Ryan Marshall.
  • The company noted increased supply chain disruptions and shortages of key building products continue to impact the pace of homebuilding operations.
  • Pulte's Q2 revenue of $3.36 billion missed the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion.
  • Price Action: PHM shares are trading lower by 4.14% at $50.52 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHM)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 3
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: Dell, Hertz, HP, Lululemon, Robinhood And More
'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Homebuilders
Understanding PulteGroup's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing PulteGroup's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com