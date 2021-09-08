4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Ault Global

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 507400 shares at an average price of $2.66. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,350,526.04.

What’s Happening: Ault Global, last month, said it regained compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.

Sharing Services Global

The Trade: Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC: SHRG) 10% owner Document Security Systems Inc acquired a total of 40000 shares shares at an average price of $0.10. The insider spent $3,900.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have tumbled over 62% since the start of the year.

What Sharing Services Global Does: Sharing Services Global is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry.

Cellectar Biosciences

The Trade: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) Director Frederick Driscoll acquired a total of 19417 shares at an average price of $1.04. To acquire these shares, it cost $20,244.16.

What’s Happening: Cellectar Biosciences, last month, received a peer-reviewed National Institutes of Health (NIH) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of approximately $2 million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

What Cellectar Biosciences Does: Cellectar Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focusses on development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer.

TOMI Environmental Solutions

The Trade: TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) CEO Dr. Halden S. Shane acquired a total of 43282 shares at an average price of $2.01. To acquire these shares, it cost $86,988.00.

What’s Happening: TOMI Environmental Solutions, last month, reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 revenue as sales volumes slowed from the early-pandemic levels.

What TOMI Environmental Solutions Does: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc is a global bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination through the manufacturing, sales, service and licensing of its SteraMist brand of products, including SteraMist BIT, a low percentage (7.8%) hydrogen peroxide-based fog or mist that uses Binary Ionization Technology.