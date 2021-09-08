WiSA Sound Technology: Spreading Innovation Throughout the Marketplace

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, most people began to spend more time at home than ever before. And one of the things they missed while locked away from the public was experiencing new movies on the big screen in big comfortable chairs with popcorn and soda in hand. While sitting in a theater is a memorable event, it became apparent — you don’t have to travel anywhere to create the same feeling you get at the movies.

The truth is, there are products on the market you can bring into your home that will help you mimic the experience. All you need besides some delicious snacks, a warm blanket and dimmed lights is a sound system to transport you into the action.

The Importance of Sound

Sound has the ability to immerse your senses and elevate your engagement in whatever you’re watching. To accomplish this, you need the technology and the speaker placement to surround you with sound. Companies like WiSA (NASDAQ: WISA) realize the importance sound has on people, providing wireless components that make creating a theater in your home possible.

In fact, the WiSA team is full of experienced individuals, from musicians and audiophiles to gadget lovers and tech pros who appreciate the power of sound. And they continue to develop easy-to-use technology housed in brands that you can bring home.

What’s Happening at WiSA

Because the world is opening up and recovery looks to be on the horizon, businesses are ramping up to serve the public — including WiSA. And the company hasn’t stopped striving to create the most innovative wireless, high-resolution and multichannel audio for products like LG (XKRX: 06657), Harman- a division of Samsung (KRX: 005930), Hisense (SHA: 600060), and Bang and Olufsen (CPH: BO).

Here is some of the exciting information coming out of the company, proving its growth and service to its expanding client base:

Increased in 2nd-quarter revenue by 354%

Continued drive to provide WiSA sound technology to top brands

Launched Amazon storefront for WiSA-certified products

Introduced more certified products to the market

Joined the Russell Microcap Index

Doubled its website visitors from 1 million to 2 million

A Look at the Future

No matter the state of the world, sound will always be an important part of the human experience. And as technology progresses, it needs talented audiophiles to pace the advances in sound to match.

The good news is that WiSA has the talent and knowledge at its fingertips to provide the technology people need to elevate their whole entertainment experience. Not only that, but it's also adding experienced team members to advance and stay on the cutting edge of sound.

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash