 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WiMi Hologram Cloud's Introduces WiMi HoloAR lens
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Share:
WiMi Hologram Cloud's Introduces WiMi HoloAR lens
  • Holographic AR application technology provider WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI) has launched a new augmented reality head-mounted display (HMD) product, named "WiMi HoloAR lens."
  • WiMi HoloAR lens aims to tap the surging demand for AR and VR products driven by the popularization of Metaverse and technological breakthroughs, WiMi CEO Shi Shuo said. WiMi's launch competes with the likes of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and TikTok's ByteDance Ltd.
  • The Federal Communications Administration (FCC) certified WiMi HoloAR Lens would serve in virtual social networking, virtual entertainment, virtual education, virtual communications.
  • The holographic cloud industry will see explosive growth with the popularization of Metaverse applications.
  • Price Action: WIMI shares closed lower by 2.60% at $4.50 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WIMI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com