Microsoft's Latest Move To Compete Against Google, Apple
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched a personalized news feed and collection of informational content called 'Microsoft Start,' which provides news from premium publishers.
  • It offers breaking headlines and content based on user interest cutting on time lost in navigating notifications, validating sources, and switching devices.
  • Microsoft Start is available on Microsoft Edge and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Chrome as a standalone website, as a mobile app on Android and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS, as widgets in the Windows 11 software and through the Windows 10 taskbar.
  • Microsoft has timed the launch to compete with the news feeds from Apple, Google, or third-party apps like Flipboard, Reuters reports.
  • Microsoft Start will build on the company's online services, including MSN and Microsoft News.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 0.10% at $300.31 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

