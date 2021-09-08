Microsoft's Latest Move To Compete Against Google, Apple
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched a personalized news feed and collection of informational content called 'Microsoft Start,' which provides news from premium publishers.
- It offers breaking headlines and content based on user interest cutting on time lost in navigating notifications, validating sources, and switching devices.
- Microsoft Start is available on Microsoft Edge and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Chrome as a standalone website, as a mobile app on Android and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS, as widgets in the Windows 11 software and through the Windows 10 taskbar.
- Microsoft has timed the launch to compete with the news feeds from Apple, Google, or third-party apps like Flipboard, Reuters reports.
- Microsoft Start will build on the company's online services, including MSN and Microsoft News.
- Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 0.10% at $300.31 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.