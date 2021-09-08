Nano Dimension Shares Pop On 3D Printing System Collaboration
- Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) collaborated with the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA (Fraunhofer IPA) to develop the next generation of 3D printing systems.
- Under the two-year collaboration, the parties will focus on the research and development in the autonomous fabrication of electromechanical systems based on 3D freeform printing and the highest precision 3D assembly technologies.
- It will help both parties develop the next generation of 3D inkjet printing to create new and better methods and integrations for the ultra-accurate printing of new high-performance electronic devices (Hi-PEDs), said Oliver Refle, Head of the Additive Manufacturing Department at Fraunhofer IPA.
- Price Action: NNDM shares traded higher by 3.62% at $6.58 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
