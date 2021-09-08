Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to moderate to 10.000 million in July, compared to June's higher-than-expected 10.073 million.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its recent Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer credit rising $25.0 billion in July compared to $37.6 billion in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
