Does Apple Plan To Also Introduce New iPad Alongside iPhone 13 And Apple Watch Series 7 Next Week?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)-focused journalist Mark Gurman said on Twitter that the “currently unavailable” and shipping delay statuses on product listings of the entry-level iPad are an indication that new ones are coming soon.

What Happened: Gurman also said that Apple has instructed retail employees “not to speculate” on the reasons for non-availability or shipping delays.

The entry level iPad is showing “currently unavailable” and/or shipping delays into October. Apple tells retail employees not to speculate why to consumers. Any guesses why? JK. New ones are coming soon- thinner/faster etc. https://t.co/btCgvwDLbe pic.twitter.com/A1cpGHw1jo — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Apple announced that its “California Streaming” event will take place on Sept. 14 Tuesday, which sent the company’s stock to an all-time high.

It is thought that the Tim Cook-led company will unveil its iPhone 13 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 7 along with entry-level AirPods at the event.

Why It Matters: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant might also introduce a new entry-level iPad at the Sept. 14 event, reported 9to5Mac noting Gurman’s tweet.

The shipping estimate of 3-4 weeks also applies to some countries in Europe while in Brazil the shipping times now amount to 4-6 weeks, 9to5Mac noted.

In July, 9to5 Mac had reported that Apple was working on a new iPad model labeled as “AJ181,” a version likely to be the 9th generation iPad.”

The iPad was said to contain Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, but no major design changes were expected other than thinner bezels and body reminiscent of the iPad Air 3, as per 9to5 Mac.

Since both the 7th and 8th generation entry-level iPads were introduced in September events, it is conceivable that the successor model would be introduced next week.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 1.55% higher at $156.69 in the regular session.

