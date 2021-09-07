 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel To Dedicate Production At Ireland Facility For Auto Chips As Ford, Tesla And Others Face Crippling Shortages
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2021 11:03pm   Comments
Share:
Intel To Dedicate Production At Ireland Facility For Auto Chips As Ford, Tesla And Others Face Crippling Shortages

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will set aside part of its Ireland facility to make chips for automakers crippled with shortages, CEO Pat Gelsinger said at an event on Tuesday.

What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker plans to convert a part of its Ireland facility, which makes mainstay computer processors, to cater to the automotive sector, Gelsinger said at Munich's IAA auto show, as reported by Reuters.

Intel also plans to invest up to EUR 80 billion (about $90 billion) over the next decade to build new chip-making facilities in Europe. The company plans to announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year.

As per the Reuters report, the possible production sites could be in Germany and France. Poland, where Intel already has a presence, could be considered for the ramp-up, as well.

See Also: Intel Said To Be Considering Buying GlobalFoundries In $30B Deal

Why It Matters: Intel’s plan comes at a time when automakers are struggling to get enough chips to build their cars quickly.

The global chip shortages have forced the likes of General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) among others, to halt production at some of their key plants and delay deliveries.

The lingering crisis began last year when the demand  — battered by COVID19 — came back up faster than anticipated and chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel struggled to cope up with the sudden surge in fresh orders from automakers as well as smartphone-makers.  

Price Action: Intel shares closed 0.26% lower at $53.65 on Tuesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Intel Plans $95B Chip Plant In Europe, Robotaxi Service
Apple, Google, Tesla, Others Face Consequences Of Hardware Jobs Being Seen As 'Uncool' In Silicon Valley Amid Their Chip Forays, Says Analyst
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans Include General Electric, Netflix, Reddit And More
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Google's Latest Foray Sparks More Bad News For Intel, AMD
Where Intel Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chipmakers semiconductorsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com