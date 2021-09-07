Frontdoor Rewards Shareholders With Buyback Plan
- Home services provider Frontdoor Inc’s (NASDAQ: FTDR) board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program of up to $400 million of common stock.
- The company plans to fund the new three-year program using cash on hand and cash generated from operations.
- Frontdoor held $323 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FTDR shares are trading higher by 1.96% at $44.66 on the last check Tuesday.
