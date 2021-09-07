Esports Entertainment Signs Partnership With Game Fund Partners
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has signed a partnership agreement with Game Fund Partners LLC to become a part of their Venture Capital Arm and a new planned $300 million game fund.
- As part of the agreement, the company will invest about $2 million of EEG shares into 20% of the General Partnership of the fund.
- Esports will become a part of working with the management and investment committee for the entity.
- As a partner of Game Fund Partners, Esports will explore several new joint projects and investment vehicles to help fuel growth in the areas of gaming, data, blockchain, online gaming, and joint casino hotel investments.
- Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 2.73% at $8.55 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.