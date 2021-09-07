Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trading higher Tuesday after Atlantic Equities raised its price target to a "Street-high" $780.

Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber maintained Netflix with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $690 to $780.

Faber increased his 2024 subscriber estimate to 292 million from 279 million and introduced a 2025 estimate of 311 million subscribers, which would represent a 102 million increase over the next four and a half years.

The Atlantic Equities analyst expects "material multiple expansion" driven by improving sentiment and confidence in long-term growth.

Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content through its streaming video on demand service.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has traded as low as $458.60 over a 52-week period. It's making a new 52-week high in trading today.

The stock was up 3.84% at $613.16 at time of publication.

Photo: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.