 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trading higher Tuesday after Atlantic Equities raised its price target to a "Street-high" $780.

Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber maintained Netflix with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $690 to $780.

Faber increased his 2024 subscriber estimate to 292 million from 279 million and introduced a 2025 estimate of 311 million subscribers, which would represent a 102 million increase over the next four and a half years.

The Atlantic Equities analyst expects "material multiple expansion" driven by improving sentiment and confidence in long-term growth.

Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content through its streaming video on demand service.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has traded as low as $458.60 over a 52-week period. It's making a new 52-week high in trading today.

The stock was up 3.84% at $613.16 at time of publication.

Photo: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Atlantic EquitiesMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

This Analyst Sees 32% Upside In Netflix - Read Why?
Tesla, Apple Customers Are The Real Ones 'Losing Out,' Caught Between The Two Companies' Rivalry, Says Analyst
Market Bull Cites Bitcoin Recovery Above $50K As Proof S&P 500 Could See Major Gains In September, Sees Opportunities In These Stocks
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans Include General Electric, Netflix, Reddit And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; All Eyes On Jobs Report
Will Apple Users Flock To Make Direct Payments To App Developers Like Netflix, Spotify Now Or Stay Within The iPhone Maker's 'Walled Garden?'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CXPBMO CapitalDowngrades19.3
BAUBSMaintains290.0
INETD SecuritiesUpgrades24.0
ADAPSVB LeerinkMaintains6.0
SJR.BCanaccord GenuityDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com