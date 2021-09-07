 Skip to main content

Stellantis Appoints Christine Feuell As Chrysler Brand CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLAhas appointed Christine Feuell as Chrysler brand Chief Executive Officer effective September 13.
  • Feuell was previously the chief commercial officer at Honeywell International Inc's (NASDAQ: HON) Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions.
  • She will report to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.
  • Feuell has vast experience in automotive, omnichannel supply chain automation systems and smart building technologies industries. 
  • Previously, Timothy Kuniskis held the interim CEO role at American Brand Chrysler.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $20.20 on the last check Tuesday.

