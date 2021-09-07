Stellantis Appoints Christine Feuell As Chrysler Brand CEO
- Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has appointed Christine Feuell as Chrysler brand Chief Executive Officer effective September 13.
- Feuell was previously the chief commercial officer at Honeywell International Inc's (NASDAQ: HON) Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions.
- She will report to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.
- Feuell has vast experience in automotive, omnichannel supply chain automation systems and smart building technologies industries.
- Previously, Timothy Kuniskis held the interim CEO role at American Brand Chrysler.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $20.20 on the last check Tuesday.
