Illumina, Merck Join Hands For Homologous Recombination Deficiency CDx, Research Assay
- Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) provided more details on their partnership to develop and commercialize tests that gauge genetic mutations involved in homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) and identify best responders to PARP inhibitors.
- Illumina first announced the partnership in January at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Illumina will develop a new HRD companion diagnostic for the European Union and UK markets to aid in identifying ovarian cancer patients who are eligible for treatment with olaparib (Lynparza)
- Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor jointly developed and commercialized by Merck and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
- Illumina will also develop a research-use-only HRD assay that will be add-on content for its TSO 500 panel.
- The company will launch the RUO assay globally, but not in the US or Japan.
- Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
- Price Action: ILMN stock is down 2.38% at $455.88, and MRK stock is down 2.30% at $75.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
