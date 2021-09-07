 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Illumina, Merck Join Hands For Homologous Recombination Deficiency CDx, Research Assay
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Illumina, Merck Join Hands For Homologous Recombination Deficiency CDx, Research Assay
  • Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKprovided more details on their partnership to develop and commercialize tests that gauge genetic mutations involved in homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) and identify best responders to PARP inhibitors.
  • Illumina first announced the partnership in January at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Illumina will develop a new HRD companion diagnostic for the European Union and UK markets to aid in identifying ovarian cancer patients who are eligible for treatment with olaparib (Lynparza)
  • Lynparza is a PARP inhibitor jointly developed and commercialized by Merck and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
  • Illumina will also develop a research-use-only HRD assay that will be add-on content for its TSO 500 panel. 
  • The company will launch the RUO assay globally, but not in the US or Japan. 
  • Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: ILMN stock is down 2.38% at $455.88, and MRK stock is down 2.30% at $75.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ILMN + MRK)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021
Pfizer Commences Dosing In Pivotal Oral COVID-19 Drug Trial
3 Reasons To Buy Organon Stock, Says BofA Analyst
Merck To Test Oral Antiviral Candidate For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Of COVID-19 Infection
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering
FDA Extends Full Approval For Merck's Keytruda In 1st-Line Bladder Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs DiagnosticsNews Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com