Paya Shares Shoot Up On Paradigm Collaboration For Payment Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
  • Payments and commerce solutions provider Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYAcollaborated with software company Paradigm.
  • Under the partnership, Paradigm will launch Paradigm Payments, which will offer contractors, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers the ability to collect and process payments in real-time.
  • The partnership helped Paya provide its integrated payments solution to more companies in the building industry and in-home service tech professionals, said Brock Robertson, Paya's Head of Partner Relationships.
  • Price Action: PAYA shares traded higher by 4.52% at $10.86 on the last check Tuesday.

