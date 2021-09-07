 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McDonald's To Offer Happy Meal Toys Celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Share:
McDonald's To Offer Happy Meal Toys Celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) and McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) are teaming on a new promotional celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with the release of 50 McDonald’s Happy Meal toys inspired by Disney’s animated characters.

What Happened: The news of this partnership first leaked via a photograph of a sales and marketing display on “onlybreatheinthemagic,” an Instagram account that shares news from the Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks.

The Disney fan site Chip and Company said the majority of the toys resemble the "Fab 50" statues being put around Walt Disney World ahead of the park’s half-century anniversary. While most of the toys are characters from classic and contemporary Disney animated films, a few of the toys represent characters from the “Star Wars” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchises acquired by Disney.

The new toys will be available at McDonald’s starting on Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 25. Oddly, neither Disney nor McDonald’s has yet to formally announce the arrival of the new toys.

Related Link: Walt Disney World Removes Br'er Rabbit Statue, Further Erasing 'Song Of The South' From Public View

What Else Happened: Separately, Florida drivers with a special fondness for Walt Disney World can now show their affinity for the theme park on their license plate.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that specialty license plates featuring the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary logo with Cinderella’s Castle are now available. Proceeds from the sale of the plates will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida.

Photo: MacGyverNRW from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + MCD)

Bitcoin, Moderna, Tesla, Boeing, And 'The Dogecoin Wife:' 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From Labor Day Weekend
Disney's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Hauls In $71.4M At Weekend Box Office
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When NCAA Football Had A Bitcoin Bowl, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Could Movie Theaters Get A Lift On 'Shang Chi's' Possible Box Office Record?
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Alibaba, FedEx And More
Walt Disney World Removes Br'er Rabbit Statue, Further Erasing 'Song Of The South' From Public View
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Happy Meals license plates Toys trendy storyNews Restaurants Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com