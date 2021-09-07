McDonald's To Offer Happy Meal Toys Celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) and McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) are teaming on a new promotional celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with the release of 50 McDonald’s Happy Meal toys inspired by Disney’s animated characters.

What Happened: The news of this partnership first leaked via a photograph of a sales and marketing display on “onlybreatheinthemagic,” an Instagram account that shares news from the Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks.

The Disney fan site Chip and Company said the majority of the toys resemble the "Fab 50" statues being put around Walt Disney World ahead of the park’s half-century anniversary. While most of the toys are characters from classic and contemporary Disney animated films, a few of the toys represent characters from the “Star Wars” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchises acquired by Disney.

The new toys will be available at McDonald’s starting on Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 25. Oddly, neither Disney nor McDonald’s has yet to formally announce the arrival of the new toys.

What Else Happened: Separately, Florida drivers with a special fondness for Walt Disney World can now show their affinity for the theme park on their license plate.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that specialty license plates featuring the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary logo with Cinderella’s Castle are now available. Proceeds from the sale of the plates will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida.

Photo: MacGyverNRW from Pixabay.