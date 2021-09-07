 Skip to main content

FAT Brands Partners With Kitopi To Expand In Middle-East
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:13am   Comments
  • FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAThas partnered with franchisee Kitopi to open 136 brick-and-mortar restaurant locations across five countries in the Middle East. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Under the deal, six FAT Brands concepts will be opened over the next five years, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Great American Cookies, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean.
  • The company aims to expand in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.
  • FAT Brands concepts will be available within the next year through Kitopi's existing footprint of more than 70 managed cloud kitchens, also known as ghost kitchens, throughout the region.
  • Price Action: FAT shares traded lower by 0.09% at $11.74 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

