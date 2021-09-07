23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) rose 89.7% to $31.61 in pre-market trading after jumping over 23% on Friday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares rose 36.6% to $4.37 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 24.7% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. InflaRx, last month, announced data from the first 10 evaluable patients in the ongoing Phase 2a open-label study with vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG).
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares rose 17% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. The company’s Director James Huang acquired a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $1.71.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) rose 13.6% to $6.60 in pre-market trading. SharpLink Gaming, last month, appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 12.8% to $35.10 in pre-market trading. UNIQURE N.V. will replace United Insurance Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) rose 12.1% to $27.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 11.3% to $165.00 in pre-market trading. Match Group will replace Perrigo Company in the S&P 500 effective Monday, September 20.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 11.1% to $53.22 in pre-market trading. Valneva, last month, commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 10.3% to $0.9125 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Friday.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 9.8% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after climbing 19% on Friday.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) shares rose 9.3% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday. The company, last month, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 9.1% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday. Alset EHome International, last month, reported 1H sales of $12.2 million.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: VIH) shares rose 8.8% to $12.14 in pre-market trading after climbing around 9% on Friday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 8.2% to $0.7898 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) rose 7.7% to $10.22 in pre-market trading.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) rose 7.3% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 7.2% to $122.51 in pre-market trading. Tandem Diabetes Care will replace Healthcare Services Group in the S&P MidCap 400.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares fell 25.8% to $5.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported the decision of the Technical Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office in the EP2801355 appeal hearing.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 15.7% to $0.9785 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health reported a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 11.7% to $5.43 in pre-market trading. The company is expected to hold a conference call on September 15, 2021 to give an update on business progress during the first half of 2021. Innate Pharma shares jumped 47% on Friday after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 6.6% to $13.93 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals recently announced an additional finding from its Phase 2b/3 trial investigating Zyesami (aviptadil) for critically ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares fell 5.7% to $6.31 in pre-market trading. Cellect Biotechnology shares surged around 22% on Friday after the company announced the ApoGraft bone marrow transplantation of the first patient in the US.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas