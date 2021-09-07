Genius Sports Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Caesars Entertainment
- Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has signed a multi-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Caesars Entertainment's portfolio of casinos, sportsbooks, and wagering entities will have access to Genius Sports' official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools and fan engagement solutions.
- Caesars will leverage Genius' official live data feeds for NFL, NASCAR, and English Premier League content.
- Genius Sports will be a programmatic advertising partner to Caesars Entertainment and supply its marketing technology for Caesars' digital sportsbook and casino products.
- Price Action: CZR shares closed higher by 0.06% at $103.56 on Friday, while GENI is trading higher by 3.45% at $21.90 in premarket on Tuesday.
