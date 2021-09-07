 Skip to main content

Toyota Announces $13B EV Investment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 5:21am   Comments
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to spend 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system to tap the billion-dollar market.
  • Toyota aims to deliver its first all-electric line-up in 2022, Reuters reports.
  • The automaker plans to cut the cost of its batteries by 30% or more by working on its materials and power consumption boost.
  • Toyota is also the front runner to mass produce solid-state batteries, which could replace liquid lithium-ion batteries.
  • Toyota also plans to use solid-state batteries in hybrid electric vehicles like the Prius.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 1.75% at $179.27 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

