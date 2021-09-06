5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) - P/E: 6.8 Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) - P/E: 0.99 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) - P/E: 1.29 Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) - P/E: 0.42 Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) - P/E: 0.89

Most recently, Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -0.8, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.58. Voyager Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Baudax Bio has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.21, which has increased by 22.22% compared to Q1, which was -0.27. Baudax Bio does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.22, whereas in Q1, they were at -1.08. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.63, which has decreased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was -0.42. Fusion Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Forte Biosciences has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.43, which has decreased by 19.44% compared to Q1, which was -0.36. Forte Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.