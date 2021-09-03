Why Peloton Shares Are Falling

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower as traders circulate a Forbes report titled 'Home Fitness: Use Of The Peloton App Dropped 42% In 4 Months.'

Peloton is trading lower by 18.9% over the past month, potentially amid reopening optimism.

Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform. Peloton's connected fitness product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation and extended warranty agreements.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $72.11.