Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Falling

Shares of cruise companies, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), are trading lower as reopening stocks continue to see volatility amid COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

According to data from the CDC, 1,328 people died from COVID-19 on September 1. This marks the highest single-day death toll since March 5 when 1,623 died from the virus.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Carnival is trading lower by 4.8% at $22.86 per share.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry.

Royal Caribbean is trading lower by 4.5% at $79.19 per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas).

Norwegian Cruise Line is trading lower by 3.4% at $24.62 per share.