Blue Bird Names Former Daimler Trucks Executive As Finance Chief
- Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) has appointed Razvan Radulescu as Chief Financial Officer.
- Razvan has over 20 years of financial and operating experience at Daimler AG's (OTC: DDAIF) Daimler Trucks.
- Razvan will take over from Phil Tighe, who served as the interim CFO, on October 1, 2021.
- Razvan has a Bachelor's of Computer Science from the Academy of Economics Studies in Bucharest, Romania, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
- Price Action: BLBD shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $20.77 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management