Blue Bird Names Former Daimler Trucks Executive As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
  • Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBDhas appointed Razvan Radulescu as Chief Financial Officer. 
  • Razvan has over 20 years of financial and operating experience at Daimler AG's (OTC: DDAIFDaimler Trucks.
  • Razvan will take over from Phil Tighe, who served as the interim CFO, on October 1, 2021.
  • Razvan has a Bachelor's of Computer Science from the Academy of Economics Studies in Bucharest, Romania, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
  • Price Action: BLBD shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $20.77 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

