TSM Rival To Build $9B Chip Plant In Shanghai
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
  • China's largest chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, collaborates with the Shanghai government to build an $8.87 billion chip plant.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) peer will set the plant in the Lingang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in the Pudong district of China's business hub, where Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a plant.
  • The plant would focus on the 28-nm process nodes and higher and aim to churn out 100,000 12-inch wafers a month.
  • SMIC will have at least a 51% stake in the JV, and the government will own 25%.
  • The joint venture will have a capital of $5.5 billion. The third-party investors will help raise the remaining funds.
  • The move follows SMIC's similar expansion plans in recent months for new plants in Shenzhen and Beijing.
  • Separately, SMIC said Chairman Zhou Zixue has resigned due to health reasons. CFO Gao Yonggang will serve as acting Chairman.
  • The U.S. blacklisted SMIC last September, denying it advanced manufacturing equipment from U.S. suppliers. 
  • Recently, Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ: SIMO) President expressed the possibility of a 28-nm supply crisis. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) planned a hike in its 28-nm processes for the second time in rapid succession.
  • Interestingly, Taiwan Semiconductor decided to keep the 28-nm prices intact. However, it planned to raise the sub-16-nm technology prices.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 2.38% at $123.67 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

