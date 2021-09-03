 Skip to main content

Analyzing AgileThought's Volatility
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
  • AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) hit the circuit breaker twice on September 2, once up by 55% and up 94% subsequently.
  • The company filings disclosed a 10.9% stake by Chairman, CEO Manuel Senderos Fernández and 5.4% stake by Diego Hildebrando Zavala Gómez del Campo.
  • The full-service digital transformation and consulting firm got listed via SPAC merger with LIV Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LIVK) on August 23. It had a market cap of $420 million with 42 million shares at $10 per share.
  • The stock has a current market cap of $987.6 million, almost 2.4x its initial market cap in less than two weeks.
  • The stock has a day range between $16.2 - $22.97. It is presently trading close to the lower limit.
  • The stock is possibly in a correction mode following the Thursday high.
  • Price Action: AGIL shares traded lower by 29.40% at $16.60 on the last check Friday.

