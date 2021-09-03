 Skip to main content

Massive e-Tailer Newegg Offering Same-Day Delivery In SoCal
FreightWaves  
September 03, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Los Angeles-based online retailer Newegg, which specializes in the delivery of tech-focused items like computer hardware and consumer electronics, announced that it will now offer same-day delivery to customers across Southern California. Prior to this expansion, the company has been offering same-day services to the Los Angeles area since 2014, at a time when few companies besides Amazon and Google were brave enough to take on the space.

Newegg's (NASDAQ: NEGG) fleet of Newegg Express delivery vehicles is capable of delivering thousands of orders daily and extends from Calabasas to Redlands and south to San Diego, servicing a large portion of the population in California's five largest counties. Perhaps the most enticing part about the company's new offering is that people in those counties can get same-day shipping without membership or an order minimum.

"As an LA-based company, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to better serve our local customers," said Vice President of Operations Don Gwizdak. "Offering same-day delivery enables Newegg to provide an even higher level of service to our customers in Southern California."

Newegg's same-day services will roll out in select ZIP codes for orders placed between 12:01 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. PT — customers can select the "same-day" option at checkout to take advantage of the offering. Orders placed between 10:31 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. will arrive the following business day. According to the e-tailer, "most Newegg customers in Southern California" are now eligible for same-day or next-day services.

As companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continue to condition consumers to expect deliveries as fast as conceivably possible, same-day delivery only figures to get hotter. Experts are forecasting nearly $10 billion of market growth for same-day delivery over the next five years, and the market has a projected compound annual growth rate exceeding 20%.

This isn't Newegg's first attempt to capitalize on those shifting consumer expectations. Last year, it introduced its first direct-to-consumer offering, a program through which vendors could begin using its online platform to reach buyers directly. Then, in July, the company unveiled the Newegg PC Builder, through which users can design their own computers and have them shipped to their homes within a week. The devices are literally build-to-order, giving consumers some of the agility they desire.

Now, the company's same-day delivery offering is tackling a different kind of agility. It's one thing to be able to create a product on demand, but to have it delivered the same day enables consumers to make quick fixes and tackle new projects on a whim.

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

