Did Kanye West Get Trolled By Peppa Pig Over 'Donda' Album?

Kanye West is no stranger to criticism, whether it is related to his music or business ventures, or personal life. Now he has another distinction: the first hip-hop star to be trash-talked by a cartoon pig.

Salty Peppa: The New York Post reported that while West’s new album “Donda” received a 6.0 rating from the music review site Pitchfork, another recording star one-upped him: Peppa Pig, the star of a popular British animated series for children, scored a 6.5 Pitchfork rating for “Peppa’s Adventures: The Album.”

While the two pop culture icons had no previous history of bad blood, Peppa sought to promote herself while denigrating West. Peppa’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) page featured the trolling boast: “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5” – emojis for a dropped microphone and a pig snout were included, along with pictures of the two reviews.

Peppa’s tweet was later deleted, although no apology for bad manners was offered. West was uncharacteristically quiet over this unlikely trolling.

Lookalike Logo: West might have more pressing problems to consider than being dissed by an animated character.

XXL Magazine is reported that the Infinity G8ds brand accused West of ripping off its logo for merchandise he sold during his “Donda” listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month. A spokesperson for Infinity G8ds said the company sent its clothing, which features a logo consisting of a Star of David with a cross in the middle, to West’s production team and briefly met with West, who said the logo was “dope.”

"We at Infinity G8ds do not have any intentions to tear down another Black person or any brand for that matter we understand the hard work it takes to build a brand," said the Infinity G8ds rep. "Our only intention was to speak up and defend our brand at all cost. We wish that Mr. West and his team would have handled business more fairly and mentioned Infinity G8ds as an inspiration behind his Donda merchandise design and that creative mention could have taken our brand a very long way."

Photo: Astley Baker Davies Ltd.