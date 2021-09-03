Tesla's $25,000 Car, Dubbed Model 2, Likely Arriving In 2023: Report
Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) long-rumored $25,000 car could be launched as early as 2023, adding one more vehicle model to its lineup.
What Happened: Tesla is planning to start production of the $25,000 budget model car, widely referred to as Model 2, in 2023, CEO Elon Musk allegedly told employees at a company-wide meeting, Electrek reported.
Musk also suggested that with the launch of the car, Tesla hopes to achieve a deployable full self-driving system, the Electrek report stated.
Musk presumably asked employees whether they would want the car to come with a steering wheel and pedals. This was construed as meaning the new car may come without a steering wheel.
Incidentally, at the company's Autonomy Day in April 2019, Tesla had released a picture of a vehicle without a steering wheel and pedals. Musk had said then the company aims to release such a car within two years.
Musk has previously hinted that the $25,000 price point is doable with Tesla's in-house cell and manufacturing technology that could drive down battery costs by 50%.
Why It's Important: Even as EV adoption is on the rise, an acceleration in uptake can be achieved by making cars affordable to buyers.
A case in point is the strong sales of the Hongguang Mini EV in China.
This EV, manufactured by Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC, along with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Wuling, is priced at $4,500 is far outpacing sales of other EV makers in China.
At last check, Tesla shares were down 0.32% at $730.03.
