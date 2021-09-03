 Skip to main content

Glaukos Files Pre-Market Application For Intraocular Pressure Device
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 9:45am   Comments
  • Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) has submitted a supplemental premarket approval (PMA) application to the FDA for its iStent infinite Trabecular Micro-Bypass System.
  • Related Content: William Blair Downgrades Glaukos After Disappointing CMS Rate
  • The iStent infinite is an investigational device designed for use in a standalone procedure to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma uncontrolled by prior surgical or medical therapy. 
  • It includes three heparin-coated titanium stents preloaded into an auto-injection system that allows the surgeon to inject stents across a span of up to approximately six clock hours around Schlemm's canal, the eye's primary drainage channel. 
  • The iStent infinite trial at 12 months showed that 76% of subjects achieved a 20% or greater reduction in mean diurnal IOP from baseline on the same or lower ocular hypotensive medication burden. 
  • Over 50% of subjects achieved Month 12 IOP reduction greater than 30%. 
  • Subjects also achieved a 13% reduction in mean medication burden at 12 months. 
  • Price Action: GKOS shares traded 0.48% lower at $59.52 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs glaucoma medical devicesNews Health Care FDA General

