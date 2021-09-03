 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 59.5% to $8.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced the ApoGraft bone marrow transplantation of the first patient in the US.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 14.7% to $0.5316 in pre-market trading.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 13.5% to $456.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY22 guidance.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) rose 13.4% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Thursday.
  • Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares rose 12.5% to $24.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 12.2% to $4.69 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink upgraded Innate Pharma from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) rose 9.7% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Thursday. The stock has been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares rose 9.6% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares rose 9.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 7.5% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 7% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Vyant Bio and Cyclica, last month, reported a strategic collaboration to identify compounds to treat CDKL5 deficiency disorder.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) shares rose 6% to $6.03 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares fell 82.2% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. The clinical trial of Forte Biosciences lead drug FB-401 failed to meet a statistical significance, the company said. B. Riley Securities and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 24.2% to $7.13 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D shares jumped around 42% on Thursday as traders circulated a tweet from popular Twitter trader Will Meade saying 'Long $ANY this is the next $SPRT and they have a very good management team.'
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) fell 22% to $18.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Thursday.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares fell 12% to $12.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) fell 8% to $10.98 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation and NASA recently announced plans to join forces to study the acoustic signature of the all-electric Joby aircraft, which the company intends to operate as part of a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 7.3% to $12.14 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Thursday. The company recently said it swung to a quarterly loss.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 5.9% to $4.78 in pre-market trading. Data Storage shares surged around 30% on Thursday after the company announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 5.6% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Scopus BioPharma shares jumped over 20% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADXS + AGIL)

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Advaxis Kick Starts Early-Stage Study For Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com