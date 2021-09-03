IGT Signs Sports Betting Deal With Oneida Casino
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has signed an agreement to power sports betting with Oneida Casino on the Oneida Nation Reservation. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The agreement will allow IGT to expand its PlaySports platform footprint into Wisconsin.
- Oneida Casino, located at 2020 Airport Drive in Green Bay, will leverage IGT's PlaySports solution for retail and mobile sports betting.
- The Oneida Nation is the first tribe in Wisconsin to receive approval from the State government to operate a sports betting program at a casino.
- Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 1.56% at $21.49 on Thursday.
