65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) shares surged 69.4% to settle at $23.53 on Thursday. AgileThought 13D Filings from Chairman, CEO Manuel Senderos Fernández and Diego Hildebrando Zavala Gómez del Campo showed 10.9% stake and 5.4% stake in the company, respectively.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares jumped 41.8% to close at $9.40 on Thursday as traders circulated a tweet from popular Twitter trader Will Meade saying 'Long $ANY this is the next $SPRT and they have a very good management team.'
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) gained 35.2% to close at $12.64.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) climbed 29.6% to close at $5.08 after the company reported a collaboration with Precisely.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) gained 23% to settle at $4.23. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for its ablation program.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) jumped 21.8% to settle at $5.69.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) gained 21.2% to close at $3.78. Statera BioPharma issued an update on integration of ImQuest.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares jumped 21.2% to close at $2.00 after the company, and Precision BioSciences, announced an exclusive license agreement to evaluate foralumab in conjunction with allogeneic CAR T candidates for cancer treatment.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares jumped 20.8% to settle at $6.05. Scopus BioPharma launched Duet Therapeutics that integrates the management and clinical development of the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) rose 20.5% to settle at $19.44. Vera Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) gained 20.2% to close at $23.11.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) climbed 18.8% to close at $13.09. The company recently swung to a quarterly loss.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) gained 17.8% to settle at $4.18. Innate Pharma said two oral presentations will be highlighted at the ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress.
- The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) gained 17.2% to close at $8.85. L S Starrett reported an FY21 sales increase of 9% year-over-year to $219.64 million.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) jumped 17% to settle at $4.89.
- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) surged 17% to close at $24.39. Cytek Biosciences said on Aug. 25, it entered into supply agreement with Coherent.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) climbed 16.8% to close at $21.33 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 16.7% to close at $2.72.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) climbed 16.5% to settle at $20.00. Goodrich Petroleum reported acquisition and updated 2021 and preliminary 2022 guidance.
- Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) gained 16.4% to close at $18.27. The company's Founder and Co-Chairman late Wednesday disclosed the purchase of 635,424 shares at an average price of $15.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) gained 16% to close at $5.37.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) surged 15.8% to settle at $5.64.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) climbed 15.4% to close at $89.16 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings results and issued guidance. The company also announced the appointment of Anne Raimondi as Chief Operating Officer.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 15.1% to close at $2.36.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) rose 15% to settle at $72.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) gained 14.7% to close at $11.63. Rocket Lab expanded space systems footprint with new high volume reaction wheel production facility.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 14.3% to settle at $31.24.
- authID.ai (NASDAQ: AUID) rose 13.6% to close at $12.70. authID.ai recently priced 1.4 million shares at $7 per share to raise $10 million in an initial public offering.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 13.3% to close at $9.36 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) shares jumped 12.1% to close at $114.04 after the company announced it will acquire Blattner Holding Company for total consideration of approximately $2.7 billion.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 11.3% to close at $8.75 after jumping 53% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday announced it commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) gained 10.9% to close at $78.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 10.1% to close at $8.93.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) climbed 10% to close at $8.46. Farmer Bros. is expected to release its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter on September 9, 2021.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) jumped 8.2% to close at $26.82 after gaining 14% on Wednesday.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose 8.2% to close at $22.97 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) jumped 7.9% to settle at $2.05 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with RadioMedix for the commercial production of Plus Therapeutics' radiopharmaceuticals.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 6.7% to close at $0.70 after jumping over 30% on Wednesday.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) gained 6.6% to settle at $32.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised the lower end of its FY22 EPS guidance.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) surged 5.7% to close at $85.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised its FY22 sales guidance.
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares tumbled 57.2% to close at $0.3937 on Thursday after the company priced its 200 million share offering at $0.30 per share.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) fell 17.4% to close at $3.61. Unico American, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 17.3% to close at $9.03.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares dropped 16.2% to close at $3.27. Assembly Biosciences decided to discontinue the development of ABI-H2158 (2158) following the observation of elevated alanine transaminase (ALT) levels consistent with drug-induced hepatotoxicity (liver damage) in the Phase 2 trial. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dipped 15.2% to close at $7.99. The stock has been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) dropped 15% to settle at $8.66.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) fell 14.8% to close at $4.39.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) dropped 14.8% to settle at $41.76.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) fell 14.5% to settle at $18.68 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY22 sales forecast.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dipped 14.3% to close at $11.14.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 13.5% to settle at $1.86.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) fell 13% to close at $187.94. Five Below reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees Q3 earnings of $0.23 to $0.30 per share on sales of $550 million to $565 million.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) declined 12.3% to settle at $6.49. The company recently announced the launch of its Shareholder Perks Program. Traders on social media have also circulated the stock as a potential short squeeze play.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) fell 11.9% to close at $6.73.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) dropped 10.7% to settle at $2.92.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) dropped 10.3% to close at $60.19. Wedbush and Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) dropped 10.2% to close at $27.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares fell 10.2% to close at $47.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 guidance.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) fell 9.8% to close at $62.69 after the company reported a wider loss for the second quarter.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) fell 9.3% to close at $79.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 9.1% to settle at $31.10. Lands' End reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23.1% year-on-year, to $384.10 million. Lands' End expects gross margin trends to moderate in the back half of fiscal 2021 due to the significant industry-wide challenges in the supply chain.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) declined 8.3% to close at $57.75 following Q2 results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 7.2% to close at $3.11. The company announced it postponed its Highway 77 Music Festival due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 7.1% to close at $17.91 after jumping 278% on Wednesday. Focus Universal recently priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) fell 5.4% to close at $315.94 after the company announced Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
