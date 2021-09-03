 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 5:18am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • US jobs report for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 740,000 for August following monthly gains of 943,000 in July. The unemployment rate is projected to drop to 5.2% from 5.4%.
  • US composite PMI for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI slowed sharply in the flash reading and is expected to hold at a level of 55.2 in August.
  • The ISM's services index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to decline to 62 in August from previous reading of 64.1.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

