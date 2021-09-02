 Skip to main content

Marathon Oil And Occidental Lead The S&P 500
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected US jobless claim data.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.31% to $453.19
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.38% to $354.88
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.05% to $380.40

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Thursday.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Bitcoin miners are making more money with the rising price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but margins could be under pressure as more mining companies enter the market given the limited supply… Read More

Trading platform eToro is set to go public via special purpose acquisition company FinTech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: FTCV) in a $10.4 billion deal… Read More
When U.S. Congress returns from its summer recess in September, it will face four major market-moving issues right out of the gate… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

