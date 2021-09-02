Marathon Oil And Occidental Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected US jobless claim data.

(NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.38% to $354.88 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.05% to $380.40

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Thursday.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

