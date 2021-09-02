Mamma Mia! ABBA Reunites After Four Decades For New Album, Virtual Concert

The 1970s Swedish pop quartet ABBA is reuniting for the first time since 1982 for a new album and a virtual concert.

Can You Hear The Drums, Fernando? The official ABBA page on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) heralded the new collaboration between Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, who haven't performed together since 1982.

“ABBA ARE BACK with ‘Voyage’, a brand new album and revolutionary concert,” said the ABBA tweet. “Listen to two brand new songs now and pre-order ‘Voyage’ from the official store for first access to tickets. For more info, link in our bio.”

ABBA’s website posted the announcement that “Voyage” will be released on Nov. 5 on the Capitol label from Universal Music Group, which is majority-owned by Vivendi (OTC: VIVHY).

“Voyage” will consist of 10 new songs and two singles, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don't Shut Me Down,” have been released online.

ABBA will also be the focus of a concert to be held next spring at Queen Elizabeth Park in London. However, the group will not be on stage — the performance will be done by avatars of the group created through motion-capture technology backed by a 10-piece live band.

Thank You For The Music: ABBA was formed in 1972 with the pairing of married couples Fältskog and Ulvaeus and Lyngstad and Andersson. The foursome put Sweden on the global pop music map in 1974 by winning the Eurovision contest with their song “Waterloo.”

ABBA group sold more than 150 million albums before disbanding in 1982. The two marriages ended in divorce, and in the post-ABBA years Andersson and Ulvaeus collaborated on stage musicals while Lyngstad and Fältskog pursued solo careers. Prior to “Voyage,” the foursome only appeared together in public once in 2016.

Photo: Screenshot of ABBA from the 1974 music video for their groundbreaking hit song "Waterloo."