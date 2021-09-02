Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Rising

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading 36% higher at $9.03 per share as traders circulate a tweet from popular Twitter trader Will Meade saying 'Long $ANY this is the next $SPRT and they have a very good management team.'

The company's stock is also possibly trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Sphere 3D shares were also trading higher August 20 after the company, and Gryphon, announced that they have entered into an agreement to purchase an additional 250,000 Certified Emission Reductions.

Sphere 3D has a 52-week high of $9.31 and a 52-week low of $1.23.