AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Calls On Apes To Raise Money For Gorillas

The CEO of one of the most popular stocks is calling on a massive following of customers and investors to raise money for charity.

What Happened: To celebrate World Gorilla Day on Sept. 24, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is providing a chance to raise money for two charities.

“On 9/24 rent any of the 9 Planet of the Apes movies on AMC Theatres On Demand, we will give all of the $3.99 proceeds to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the Wildlife Conservation Society,” AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted.

Aron is followed by more than 161,000 people on Twitter and has been hailed by AMC investors as their leader turning around the beaten-down theater company.

Why It’s Important: AMC investors have rallied behind being called Apes, something Aron has alluded to in past comments mentioning movies that involve apes and gorillas.

The move to encourage the watching of "Planet of the Apes" movies could connect Aron further to his target investors.

AMC could also gain new eyes on its on-demand offerings. The company offers movie viewing at home for many releases for a set fee, which could be a good way for AMC to highlight this additional revenue driver.

AMC is also bringing back the movie “United 93” to theaters on Sept. 11 for the 20th anniversary of the heroism showed that day. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial.

AMC Price Action: AMC shares are down 2% to $42.81 at publication time.