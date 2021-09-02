4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

BioSig Technologies

The Trade: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) CEO Kenneth L Londoner acquired a total of 6400 shares at an average price of $3.09. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,802.24.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped more than 12% over the previous month.

What BioSig Technologies Does: BioSig Technologies Inc is a medical technology company.

Muscle Maker

The Trade: Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Director Spanos Stephen Andrew acquired a total of 4300 shares shares at an average price of $1.17. The insider spent $5,031.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported a loss for its second quarter.

What Muscle Maker Does: Muscle Maker Inc is engaged in the restaurant business. It offers meals such as chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flatbread among others.

PHX Minerals

The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) 10% owner Edenbrook Capital Llc, Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 95354 shares at an average price of $2.52. To acquire these shares, it cost $240,555.21.

What’s Happening: PHX Minerals recently reported at-the-market equity offering sales program with Stifel for up to 3 million shares.

What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

Better Choice

The Trade: Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) Director John M Word III acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $3.36. To acquire these shares, it cost $84,000.00.

What’s Happening: Better Choice Company’s board, last month, authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock, valid until December 31, 2021.

What Better Choice Does: Better Choice Co is a pet health and wellness portfolio company, offering consumers a wide variety of recognized premium pet products and hemp-derived CBD supplements.