5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Vulcan Materials

The Trade: Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Hill disposed a total of 92667 shares at an average price of $186.39. The insider received $17,272,011.11 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Vulcan Materials, last month, reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 2.9% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, missing the estimate of $1.38 billion.

What Vulcan Materials Does: Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel)

Williams-Sonoma

The Trade: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) EVP & General Counsel David R. King sold a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $186.32. The insider received $3,726,318.32 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Williams-Sonoma recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

What Williams-Sonoma Does: With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $112 billion domestic home furnishings category, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas.

Zebra Technologies

The Trade: Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold a total of 15000 shares at an average price of 588.34. The insider received $8,825,100.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Zebra Technologies, last month, reported second-quarter FY21 non-GAAP net sales growth of 44.4% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.35 billion.

What Zebra Technologies Does: Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises.

Fossil Group

The Trade: Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Executive Vice President Gregory A McKelvey sold a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $13.41. The insider received $201,150.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Fossil Group, last month, reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 58.7% year-on-year, to $410.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $333.50 million.

What Fossil Group Does: Fossil Group designs and sells watches and other fashion accessories, including jewelry, handbags, and small leather goods.

Steel Dynamics

The Trade: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) President and CEO Mark D Millett sold a total of 155563 shares at an average price of $70.99. The insider received $11,043,109.75 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Seaport Global recently initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75.

What Steel Dynamics Does: Steel Dynamics operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 13 million tons of annual steel production capacity.