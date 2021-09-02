Why Chewy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is trading significantly lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
Chewy reported quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, which came in below the estimate of $2.17 billion. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million, representing an increase of 50.50% year over year.
Chewy reported a net loss of $16.7 million.
"Customer engagement is growing, and we are confident in our ability to deliver strong results while navigating uncertain market conditions due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic," said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.
Analyst Assessment: Barclays and Morgan Stanley lowered price targets on the stock following the second-quarter results:
- Barclays analyst Justin Kleber maintained Chewy with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $93 to $90.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk maintained Chewy with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $83 to $81.
CHWY Price Action: Chewy has traded as high as $120 and as low as $51.25 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 9.62% at $79.02 at time of publication.
Photo by Anna Dahlhaus from Pixabay.
Latest Ratings for CHWY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2021
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for CHWY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Sumit Singh why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings