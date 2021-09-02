 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 4:55am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for August will be released today. Unit vehicle sales are likely to come in at a 15.0 million annual rate in August compared to 14.8 million rate in the previous month.
  • The Challenger job-cut report for August is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • International trade report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $74.1 billion for total goods and services trade in July, versus a $75.7 billion deficit in the earlier month.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 350,000 for the September 2 week from 353,000 in the previous week.
  • Data on non-farm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Non-farm productivity is projected to increase at a 2.4% annual rate for the second quarter, with unit labor costs likely to grow at a 1.0% rate.
  • Data on factory orders for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 0.3% in July.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

