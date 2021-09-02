Tesla FSD Beta 10 Release Delayed By A Week

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the new Beta version of its full self-driving (FSD) software will roll out at midnight next Friday, a week later than the date previously announced.

What Happened: Musk tweeted to provide an update on the new timing. He also said that Beta 10.1 will now be “good enough” to have a public opt-in request button just two weeks later.

FSD Beta 10 rolls out midnight Friday next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

A week ago, Musk had revealed that the “public beta button” for the software would still need a few weeks to be rolled out after all the “tuning & bug fixes.”

Looks promising that Beta 10.1, about 2 weeks later, will be good enough for public opt in request button — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

Why It Matters: A host of beta testers along with Tesla customers with early access have been testing out the software’s self-driving capabilities. The FSD software allows Tesla vehicles to drive themselves both on highways and city streets but still needs an alert driver at all times.

Musk had earlier said Tesla plans to release updates every two weeks on Friday at midnight, pacific time.

The Tesla CEO had earlier dubbed experimental driver assistance software FSD 9.2 beta update “actually not great” on Twitter but said was impressed with the later upgrades in the vine.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.22% lower at $734.09 on Wednesday.