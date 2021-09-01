Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors weigh rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases nationwide.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55

(NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.06% to $451.81

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Wednesday.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

