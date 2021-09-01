 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AbbVie's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Share:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares are trading lower as traders circulate an earlier updated FDA warning on the company's Xeljanz.

"Based on a completed U.S. FDA review of a large randomized safety clinical trial, we have concluded there is an increased risk of serious heart-related events such as heart attack or stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death with the arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicines Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR," said in the FDA filing.

"We are requiring new and updated warnings for two other arthritis medicines in the same drug class as Xeljanz, called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, Olumiant (baricitinib) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib)," also said in the filing.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide.

AbbVie's stock was trading about 7.7% lower at $111.50 per share on Tuesday, The stock has a 52-week high of $121.50 and a 52-week low of $79.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cara's Korsuva Greenlighted By FDA, Clinical Trial Disappointments For Novartis, Theravance, Vertex Inks CRISPR Licensing Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com