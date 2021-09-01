 Skip to main content

Why Field Trip Health Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Field Trip Health (NSADAQ: FTRP) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target. The firm said it finds the company's valuation 'compelling' ahead of the anticipated Phase 1 top-line data on FT-104, saying it could be a 'disruptive psilocybin-like treatment.'

ield Trip Health Ltd is engaged in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its operating segments include Clinical Operations, Research, and Corporate. 

At the time of publication, shares were trading 6.7% higher at $5.13. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

