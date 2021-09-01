 Skip to main content

Kelso Lowers Stake In Global Ship Lease To 4.9%; Insiders Buys Shares
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
  • Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) announced that B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) purchased 3 million Class A common shares from Kelso & Company for $19.17 per share, a discount of 5% to the closing price on August 31, 2021.
  • The company noted that Insiders purchased about 2.5 million common shares.
  • About 0.52 million of the shares acquired by B. Riley were purchased at the same price of $19.17 by Global Ship Lease's Executive Chairman George Youroukos.
  • A further 0.52 million shares were purchased by the company at the same cost and will be retired.
  • This transaction reduces the issued and outstanding shares of the company to 36.22 million shares.
  • Kelso's holdings of Global Ship Lease have been reduced to ~4.9%, while Youroukos's stake has increased to ~6.4%.
  • Price Action: GSL shares closed higher by 8.23% at $21.84 on Wednesday.

News Buybacks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

