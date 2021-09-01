 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ShiftPixy To Raise $12M Via Offering Of Common Stock, Warrants
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
ShiftPixy To Raise $12M Via Offering Of Common Stock, Warrants
  • ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of common stock and warrants for gross proceeds of ~$12 million. 
  • The company has agreed to sell 2.85 million common shares with warrants to buy up to 2.85 million shares of common stock and 4.67 million pre-funded warrants, each exercisable for one share of common stock, together with common warrants to purchase up to 4.67 million shares of common stock. 
  • Each share of common stock and accompanying warrant sold together at a combined price of $1.595. Each pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant are sold together at a combined price of $1.5949. 
  • ShiftPixy intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about September 3, 2021. 
  • Price Action: PIXY shares are trading higher by 0.98% at $1.48 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PIXY)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com