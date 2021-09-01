Nature's Sunshine Unveils New Skincare Line, l'amara
- Natural health and wellness company Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) has launched its new clean beauty line, l'amara, in the U.S.
- The collection features a blend of natural ingredients from land and sea to boost natural beauty.
- Nature's Sunshine first introduced the l'amara line in Asia in 2020.
- l'amara has a blend of antioxidant-rich fermented green tea leaves and soothing algae, delivering naturally derived pre/probiotics with a blend of antioxidants and skin-nourishing nutrients to revitalize skin.
- The collection includes Cleanser, Revealing Eye Cream, Toner, Moisture Boost Emulsion.
- Price Action: NATR shares are trading higher by 2.39% at $17.57 on the last check Wednesday.
