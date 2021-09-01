 Skip to main content

Nature's Sunshine Unveils New Skincare Line, l'amara
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
  • Natural health and wellness company Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATRhas launched its new clean beauty line, l'amara, in the U.S. 
  • The collection features a blend of natural ingredients from land and sea to boost natural beauty.
  • Nature's Sunshine first introduced the l'amara line in Asia in 2020.
  • l'amara has a blend of antioxidant-rich fermented green tea leaves and soothing algae, delivering naturally derived pre/probiotics with a blend of antioxidants and skin-nourishing nutrients to revitalize skin.
  • The collection includes Cleanser, Revealing Eye Cream, Toner, Moisture Boost Emulsion.
  • Price Action: NATR shares are trading higher by 2.39% at $17.57 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

