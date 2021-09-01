 Skip to main content

Farmmi Secures New Order For Export To Lebanon
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
  • Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMIsubsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • The customer will export Farmmi's Shiitake mushrooms to Lebanon.
  • Farmmi specializes in processing and supplying Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $0.41 on the last check Wednesday. 

